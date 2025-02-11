Two people were arrested in Miami-Dade for allegedly trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills from Texas to South Florida, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that Valeria Villicana, 27, and Jose Martinez, 28, were transporting 30,000 fentanyl pills, disguised as blue M30 tablets, into Miami.

Credit: Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office

Detectives tracked the pair and arranged a meeting where they were taken into custody.

Authorities said Villicana is charged with trafficking 28 grams or more of fentanyl, while Martinez faces a charge related to the possession of a controlled substance for trafficking.

Authorities said the arrests follow months of investigative work by local and federal law enforcement.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.