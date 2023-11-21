MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder on a law enforcement officer in connection with Monday’s shooting that grazed a Miami-Dade Police detective.

The suspects, 19-year-old Travis Arratin Fernandez and 19-year-old Drequan Humes, were booked into Miami-Dade jail Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of NW 152nd Street and 22nd Avenue, where an altercation between two men escalated, leading to the shooting.

The bullet, bouncing off the officer’s bullet-proof vest, grazed him in the cheek.

Following the incident, the suspects fled the scene, prompting an extensive investigation by law enforcement.

The injured officer, who had been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, was discharged Monday night after receiving medical attention.

The suspects are now facing charges of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

