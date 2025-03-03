MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday morning after authorities say they forced their way onto a jet bridge and assaulted airline employees.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Seirafe-Novaes, 40, and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia, 29, were denied boarding around 8:35 a.m. when they became irate.

Seirafe-Novaes allegedly pushed two victims, while Rapoport De Campos Maia is accused of pushing the victims and throwing coffee at them.

Both suspects ignored no-trespassing signs and verbal commands from a ticket agent before pushing past staff onto the restricted jet bridge, authorities said.

Officers arrived and took the pair into custody. Seirafe-Novaes allegedly resisted without violence by pulling his arms away during the arrest.

Both were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

