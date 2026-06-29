AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An argument over a parking space at Tesla charging stations in Aventura escalated into violence Sunday when a driver allegedly backed his SUV into a teenage boy while his passenger shoved the victim during the confrontation, police said.

Serguey Artigas, 47, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse without great bodily harm. Ahmed Mohammed, 34, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and misdemeanor battery, according to Aventura police.

Investigators said the 16-year-old victim was attempting to park at the charging stations Sunday afternoon when he got into a verbal dispute with the two men over a parking space.

Police said Mohammed got out of the vehicle, pushed and grabbed the teen in an attempt to move him away from the space.

According to the arrest report, the teen regained his balance and stood back in front of the parking space before Artigas allegedly shifted into reverse and intentionally struck him in the leg with his SUV.

The victim then returned to his Tesla and photographed both suspects as they walked toward the nearby Whole Foods.

Police said several independent witnesses corroborated the teen’s account, telling officers they saw Mohammed push the victim and Artigas back into him with the vehicle.

Officers later located both men near a PetSmart in the shopping center.

During questioning, Mohammed claimed the teen had skipped the line for the charging stations, while Artigas denied hitting the victim with his vehicle, according to the report.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jail records show bond has not yet been set on Artigas’ charges. Mohammed received a $1,000 bond on the battery charge, while bond on the child abuse charge has not yet been set.

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