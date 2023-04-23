MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a somber day for the family and friends of Alex and Andrew Paul, as they gathered to say their final goodbyes to the twin brothers.

A home-going service was held on Saturday at the New Vision Emmanuel Church Baptist Church in Miami, where the boys were remembered for their bright smiles and kind hearts.

The tragic incident that claimed the lives of Alex and Andrew happened on April 7, when the 13-year-old brothers were playing near the water at Arthur Woodland Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

When one of them fell into the water, his brother bravely tried to save him, but unfortunately, they both drowned.

Many who knew the boys said they were caring as one wanted to be a police officer and another wanted to be a doctor. A few days after the twins’ passing, a memorial was set up for them near the body of water where they lost their lives.

Since April 10, police said they have been investigating what led up to the tragedy.

