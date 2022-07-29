SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Southwest Miami-Dade is going to affect traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike had to be shut down Thursday night after 9:30 p.m., due to a roller crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The Turnpike approaching the Don Shula Expressway is currently shut down.

7News was told that so far, one person had to be taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

