SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of South Floridians kicked off their Thanksgiving on a health kick.

The Life Time Turkey Trot Miami 5K/10K & Kids Race was held at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. The adults ran 5K and 10K races, while children joined the kids trot.

There was also a food drive for Camillus House and shoe drive through Sneaker Impact.

Over on Fort Lauderdale Beach, around 4,000 people turned out for the 14th Annual Turkey Trot. Runners and walkers in festive costumes took part in the 5K, as they raised money for the Broward Health Foundation and the Leadership Broward Foundation.

