MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The weather on Thanksgiving was perfect, and for many, so were the pre-Black Friday bargains.

After Thanksgiving dinner, many shoppers opted to head to the BrandsMart USA in Miami Gardens to see if they could find some deals before closing time.

People who spoke to 7News said they wanted to get a head start on Black Friday.

Marisol showed off the items that went on her cart.

“This is a humidifier, air purifier, [air conditioner] for your neck,” she said.

This BrandsMart location welcomed in a long line of people at 4 p.m. The first 100 shoppers who walked through the entrance doors received gift cards.

“The line was outrageous, I’m not going to lie to you,” said shopper Pete Hudson.

Once inside the large retailer, families looked for discounts on electronics.

“Got a TV for the game room, and then I got a couple things for the kids,” said Hudson.

When asked what’s the most popular item on Black Friday, a BrandsMart employee did not hesitate.

“TVs,” he said.

But employees said other items are high on people’s wish lists as well.

“They go for furniture, as you see behind you,” said the employee who spoke with 7News.

How good were the furniture deals at BrandsMart? They were selling queen-size bed for just $100, and they marked down massage chairs from $4,000 to just under $1,500.

“Today is crazy,” said the BrandsMart employee.

The shopping frenzy comes toward the end of a busy week for local malls.

“Oh yes, a lot of deals, good deals,” said shopper Michelle Rego.

On Wednesday, signs touting items at 20%, 40% and even 50% off were all over Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

The holiday rush is even more urgent because there are fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Still, in these modern times, Black Friday isn’t what it once was, because of a different way of shopping..

“I really do a lot of online [shopping],” said a Dolphin Mall shopper.

The BrandsMart USA in Miami Gardens closed at midnight on Thursday and is set to welcome Black Friday crowds beginning at 6 a.m.

