Turkey Point to conduct test involving warning systems

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station will be conducting a test involving the plant’s warning systems.

According to officials at the South Miami-Dade facility, the test is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and should last about 20 minutes.

People in the area can expected to hear the plant’s sirens blaring during this interval.

The test is required as part of the Emergency Management Alert and Notification Alert program.

