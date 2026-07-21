MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly a year after a boat crash in Biscayne Bay took the life of three girls from a sailing camp, a tugboat captain involved in the wreck is headed back to court and expected to change his plea.

Yusiel Lopez Insua’s court appearance on Tuesday morning happens a week before the one-year-anniversary of the crash involving a tugboat and a sailboat off the coast of Hibiscus Island.

Lopez Insua, 46, was charged with seaman’s manslaughter back in March. In April, he pleaded not guilty.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Lopez Insua’s attorney as his client walked out on bond.

But court documents reveal the captain is expected to change his plea.

The devastating collision happened on July 28, 2025 as Lopez Insua was piloting a tugboat that was pushing a barge.

At one point, authorities said, the barge struck a sailboat carrying a group of youth sailors from the Miami Yacht Club.

The impact killed 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich, 10-year-old Arielle Mazi Buchman and 13-year-old Erin Ko. A counselor and two other sailors escaped.

Prosecutors dropped a 16-page filing earlier this year. On one page, they said a deck house was a huge safety issue, hindering visibility.

They also say Lopez Insua did not have a proper lookout, writing:

“Insua knew, or should have known, to maintain awareness of all factors that could affect the maneuverability of the sailboat and other vessels on the waterway, including all weather conditions, especially wind.”

After conducting a forensic review of the captain’s phone, prosecutors also allege he was on it at the time of the collision, writing:

“Cellular telephone was unlocked during the transit time leading up to the collision and indicated activity on internet marketplaces, including at the time when the collision occurred.”

When his client initially pleaded not guilty, Lopez Insua’s attorney said he was ready to take responsibility for what happened. The change of plea hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

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