Tuesday is last day for 1st dose Pfizer vaccinations at Miami-Dade College North Campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tuesday will be the last day to get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

The federally-supported site will still be giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone still needing a first dose of Pfizer can go to any of the other state-run sites in South Florida.

