FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administration is gearing up for a surge in air travel during the spring break period, anticipating a more than 5% increase in passenger volume from March 6-24.

Officials held a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to share tips on navigating security checkpoints smoothly.

As hundreds are expected to pass through FLL airport during Spring Break, officials are urging passengers to ensure they’re placing items in the appropriate luggage as it applies with TSA screening rules.

In addition to that, officials also warn that travelers should not pack any type of power tool, heavy machinery, real or fake firearms, taser and/or knives. This is all in an effort to ensure the safety of each passenger and prevent delays and long security lines.

“For obvious reasons we don’t want chainsaws, gas powered or electric, on board an aircraft. Any type of power tool is not going to be allowed on board. The one way passengers can help us with keeping those wait times down is by making sure they don’t bring items like to the security checkpoint because whenever we have to stop and go through the rules with passengers it’s going to slow things down and we’re going to have to rescreen those bags after we remove the prohibited item,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell.

In the event that a passenger packs an illegal item, like a firearm, a law enforcement agency will be contacted and the person and their firearm will be removed from the checkpoint area. Law enforcement will then determine how to proceed based on state and federal laws.

For travelers that would like to bring alcoholic, TSA limits the amount of alcohol you can bring in your carry-on bags to 3.4 ounces. Travelers also have the option to purchase alcohol after going through security screening.

“We have right here, alcohol bottle. Way over the limit. 3.4 ounces guys,” said TSA Agent Ravyn Williams.

A good rule-of-thumb when packing liquids is the 3-1-1 rule, which allows 3.4 ounce bottles on a plane if they fit in a single quart-sized, clear, resealable bag. Liquids in containers larger than 3.4 ounces must be packed in one’s checked bag.

Should passengers fail to adhere to protocols they will be given the opportunity to surrender the items to airport officials, place it in a checked back, or give it the person that dropped them off so they may dispose of it.

TSA officials are also urging travelers to prioritize obtaining a REAL ID ahead of the May 7 deadline to avoid disruptions in future trips.

Passengers are advised to pack carry-ons properly, arrive early, carry a valid ID, and be patient during screening.

For more information, travelers can text 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or visit tsa.gov.

