MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Transportation Security Administration officials are apologizing over a recent tour of Miami International Airport that was given to a Cuban delegation.

The tour prompted outrage among local lawmakers, as well as Republican lawmakers and Cuban-American exiles.

Some Republican lawmakers said on Friday that the apology is too little, too late. They argue that a foreign visit like the one at MIA should have never occurred and cannot ever happen again.

“We were all shocked,” said U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla.

“What happened here at MIA was totally inexcusable,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.

Congressional Republicans slammed the Biden administration’s decision to allow a Cuban delegation to tour TSA facilities at MIA, such as a checkpoint and screening area, on Monday, which also fell on Cuban Independence Day.

Republicans said the tour weakened U.S. national security.

“We all fly through this airport. We want to be safe. How many people feel safe when you know that your state department is telling a state sponsor of terrorism, exactly all the security protocols that come through the airport?” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Airport officials explained what the tour consisted of.

“Yesterday, for approximately five hours, five members of the Cuban government, Cuban officials, the equivalent of their TSA, received a tour,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director Ralph Cutié.

The visit caused an uproar during a meeting of the Miami-Dade Commission. County commissioners and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were upset at the lack of communication between the county and federal officials.

“The administration, the airport director, no one related to Miami-Dade County government had any idea or any clue that this was ongoing,” said Vice Chairman Anthony Rodriguez.

Levine Cava pushed for answers from TSA.

“I have already contacted the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department to understand how this decision was made,” she said.

TSA responded with a meeting with county officials and an apology.

In a tweet, Levine-Cava said:

Today, I met with @dhsgov, @tsa and @statedept to share our community’s deep frustration about the visit of Cuban officials to MIA. The agencies apologized and committed to changing their protocols to ensure we are informed before any other foreign delegations tour our airport. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) May 23, 2024 X

But some Republican lawmakers said the apology isn’t enough.

Gimenez, the chairman of the House Subcommittee, which oversees the TSA, said new legislation may be necessary to prevent future tours like the one at MIA.

“I have to work on a bill now that says, ‘Hey, you won’t show a state sponsor of terrorism our anti-terrorism efforts,'” said Gimenez.

Despite apologizing to county officials, TSA said that other visits similar to the one at MIA happened in 2011 and 2015. They added that they work with all countries with direct flights to the United States in an effort to promote best practices when it comes to security and encourage other nations to implement similar measures.

Gimenez, who was mayor during at least one of those visits, said that he only learned about the visit a few days ago.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.