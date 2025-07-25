MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida woman traveling out of Miami International Airport(MIA) attempted to sneak a pair of turtles through TSA in a very peculiar way.

TSA said in a social media post Thursday that the woman stuffed the turtles inside her brassiere.

The agency is reminding passengers to check with their airline for ways to safely travel with pets.

Sadly one of the turtles didn’t survive.

The surviving turtle was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, according to the post.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.