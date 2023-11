MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - TSA officers at Miami International Airport stopped an attempt to bring a loaded gun with 23 rounds of ammunition through a checkpoint, officials said.

.⁦@TSA⁩ officers stopped this loaded Smith&Wesson and 23 rounds of ammunition ⁦@iflymia⁩ checkpoint this morning. It was the 66th at MIA YTD pic.twitter.com/we4AusWRHF — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) November 20, 2023

The Smith & Wesson firearm was found by TSA officers Monday morning.

According to TSA officials, this marks the 66th firearm intercepted at MIA this year.

