TSA: Agent at MIA dies of COVID-19

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Transportation Security Administration officials have confirmed one of their agents at Miami International Airport has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Victor Chung worked at MIA for 17 years. The 65-year-old is credited with opening the first in-line baggage system for the airport.

Dan Ronan, TSA’s federal security director at MIA, honored Chung in a message to the TSA Miami workforce, saying in part, “His leadership, mentorship and his trusting friendship will be sorely missed. This is an incredible loss.”

