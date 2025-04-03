DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Doral encountered traffic delays Thursday afternoon after President Donald Trump arrived in South Florida to attend the LIV Golf tournament at his namesake resort.

Trump landed at Miami International Airport on Thursday afternoon and headed to Trump National Doral Golf Club.

His flight plans at the airport faced a minor hiccup after one of the wheels of Marine One faced a flat tire. The president was quickly switched to another helicopter to continue his flight to Doral.

Golf club officials made a custom helipad for the president could land.

While he did travel by helicopter, local drivers still faced delays near the golf club.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street between Northwest 79th and 87th avenues saw disruptions with the president’s visit and the tournament underway.

Trump is expected to have dinner at the resort and attend the tournament on Thursday night.

While speaking to the press Thursday, Trump said he would like to see the PGA Tour and LIV unite.

His trip comes as Wall Street took a tumble in the wake of his tariff policies.

Wednesday, Trump announced sweeping tariffs on all countries who do business with the United States. His executive order hits all U.S. trading partners with a baseline 10% tax, with higher rates for those dubbed the “worst offenders” when it comes to trade deficits.

The Trump administration argues it’s a much needed reshaping of the global economy.

“You got to trust Donald Trump in the White House. That’s why they put him there. Let him fix it,” said Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick.

“America is no longer going to be cheated by foreign nations around the world and as the president declared yesterday, this is indeed a national emergency,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The Dow closed 1,600 points lower, leading to the biggest Dow wipeout since 2020.

Despite the market turmoil, Trump is standing by his policies.

“The markets are going to boom. The stock is going to boom. The country is going to boom and the rest of the world wants to see is there any way they can make a deal?” Trump told reporters before heading to South Florida.

Global markets were also in a freefall Thursday.

A report from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation said the tariffs will cost the average American household an extra $2,100 a year. Other estimates put the cost much higher.

The pushback to Trump’s plan has been bipartisan.

“The imposition of tariffs does nothing more than put a tax on american families,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

“Tariffs don’t punish foreign governments. They punish american families,” said U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

Globally, countries on the receiving end of the tariffs showed no signs of backing down.

“We will fight to bring each of these tariffs to an end,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We have a fair and balanced trade relationship with the U.S.. Negotiations on an economic prosperity deal, one that strengthens our existing trading relationship, they continue and we will fight for the best deal for Britain,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After his dinner and tournament, Trump will head to Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach where he will spend the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.