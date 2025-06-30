WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit a new immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday, showcasing his border crackdown in the face of humanitarian and environmental concerns.

The trip was confirmed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The facility has drawn protests over its potential impact on the delicate ecosystem and criticism that Trump is trying to send a cruel message to immigrants. Some Native American leaders have also opposed construction, saying the land is sacred.

The detention facility is being built on an isolated airstrip about 50 miles west of Miami, and it could house 5,000 detainees. The surrounding swampland is filled with mosquitos, pythons and alligators.

“There’s really nowhere to go. If you’re housed there, if you’re detained there, there’s no way in, no way out,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told conservative media commentator Benny Johnson.

He’s described the facility as “Alligator Alcatraz,” a moniker embraced by the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security posted an image of alligators wearing hats with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acronym.

State officials in Florida are spearheading construction but much of the cost is being covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which is best known for responding to hurricanes and other natural disasters.

