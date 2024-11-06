MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens gathered at Versailles restaurant on Calle 8 to celebrate Republican candidate Donald Trump’s win in Florida and his election as the 47th president of the United States.

Waving American flags and campaign signs, supporters honked car horns and cheered at the historic gathering spot for Miami’s Cuban community.

Trump’s victory marks an unprecedented comeback after losing the presidency four years ago, enduring felony convictions, and surviving assassination attempts. A final win in Wisconsin secured Trump the 270 electoral votes required for the presidency.

“The excitement has been incredible,” said Rudy Blanco, a local Trump supporter. “Republicans have come out in mass, in mass to support Donald Trump.”

“I guarantee you, no matter what you think about it, this country has come back to the dream. It’s come back to the American dream by Trump,” said supporter Fermin Basquez.

Others shared similar enthusiasm, linking Trump’s win to hopes for economic and governmental reform.

“There were two directions for this country to go, and obviously the people made the right choice,” said Jose Herrera, a former public servant. “I was here to support the people. I’ve been a public servant for many years and I fully supported President Trump and I think he’s gonna be really good for our country. He’s gonna fix the economy. He’s got Elon Musk on board now. He’s gonna stop the unlawful attacks on our borders.”

According to Miami-Dade Elections officials, Trump won the county with 55 percent of the votes, compared to 43 percent for his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

