MIAMI (WSVN) - It appears to be full steam ahead for President Donald Trump’s Downtown Miami library.

According to county property records, the president’s library foundation is now listed as the owner of the land adjacent to the Freedom Tower on Biscayne Boulevard, which has been proposed as the site for a presidential library.

The state’s Board of Trustees transferred the land to the foundation on Feb. 6.

The proposal had to overcome legal challenges to get to this point.

Construction for the presidential library is expected to begin within five years.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.