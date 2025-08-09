MIAMI (WSVN) - The Trump administration has pulled funding for a project in Miami’s Overtown section.

The Overtown Underdeck park was designed as part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design Build Project. The federally funded project called for a 33-acre park below the build’s Signature Bridge.

The $60 million grant was approved during the Biden administration to repair damage done to neighborhoods separated by highways decades ago.

7News has reached out to city leaders for further comment.

