MIAMI (WSVN) - This isn’t the first time commissioner Manolo Reyes he’s been seemingly targeted in just the last week.

“I’m allowing the authorities, the Miami Police Department to investigate and determine if there is any connection between one and the other,” said Reyes.

Miami district four commissioner Reyes is talking about someone trying to break into a marked city pickup truck outside his district office at Southwest 32nd Avenue and 16th street before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

The damage left was a scratch on the window of the truck.

Reyes continues working in his district while Miami police have a new case to investigate on top of their existing work on a previous incident: A reported break-in at Miami City Hall focused on Reyes’ office.

“We discovered it last Monday and it is unfortunate that this Monday we have also some sort, an event at one of my district office,” said Reyes.

While investigating the vandalism of the truck Monday, Miami police said surveillance video in the area gave them a look at the vandal who first looked through the window & door of reyes’ district office.

“He walks over to the pickup truck, removes a shovel from the cargo bed of the pickup truck, and attempts to use that to break into the vehicle. But to there is some damage to the door of the city of miami pickup truck,” said officer Kiara Delva.

Reyes said both cases shift the focus of street repairs and other public works going on in Miami.

“I apologize because we are putting the city of Miami in the limelight for all the wrong reasons,” said Reyes.

“I feel sad because I’ve been trying all my life to make the city of Miami look good and to work very hard to make the residents feel proud. This is, this is a black eye for the city of Miami,” said Reyes.

Police are investigating if the incidents are related.

