MIAMI (WSVN) - A city of Miami vehicle was vandalized right outside the office of a commissioner.

Someone scratched the window of a pickup truck outside commissioner Manolo Reyes’s office. The truck had his name painted on the sides.

It happened along Southwest 32nd Avenue near 16th street.

“I feel sad because I’ve been trying all my life to make the city of Miami look good and to work very hard to make the residents feel proud. This is, this is a black eye for the city of Miami,” said Reyes.

This comes a week after Reyes said someone came into his city hall office and vandalized it leaving it in disarray.

Police are investigating if the incidents are related.

