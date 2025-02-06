MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle traffic crash led to a rollover into someone’s yard in Miami Shores.

Miami Shores Police units responded to the scene of the incident at the intersection of 103rd Street and North Miami Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said one of the vehicles involved was towing a boat.

The crash resulted in one of the vehicles involved rolling over into someone’s yard. Thankfully, the home was not struck.

Officials said no one was hurt.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred.

