Truck stolen from Miami air conditioning company

MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck has been taken from a South Florida business.

Surveillance video captured the crime at an air conditioning contractor company in Miami Sunday night.

Crooks drove off with a box truck.

“I’m hoping they catch the thieves and bring them to justice, you know. The vehicle is replaceable but you know, we need to do what we can as a community to try to dampen all this,” said victim George Perez.

The incident happened at Ameri Temp Air Conditioning near Southwest 131st Avenue and 124th Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

