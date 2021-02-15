Truck plunges into NE Miami-Dade canal after being struck by hit-and-run driver; victim OK

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is lucky to be alive after, she said, her truck was hit by a driver who fled the scene, sending her into a canal.

Kanesha Barr shared her story with 7News on Sunday, hours after what she described as a near death experiece.

“I just knew I had to get out of the truck,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on Memorial Highway, near North Miami Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m.

Barr said she was driving to see her friend when, out of nowhere, a car hit her.

“Somebody ran the light and hit me,” she said. “I went into the canal.”

The impact made her lose control of her truck.

Officials said the vehicle slammed through a guardrail and thick foliage before plunging into the nearby canal.

“The car entered the canal about 40 or 50 feet from the actual impact,” said MDFR Officer John DiBlasi.

“Didn’t realize I was in the canal until I was in the canal trying to get out,” said Barr.

The victim described the terrifying moments as she tried to escape from the truck.

“The power went down in the vehicle. I couldn’t roll down the window,” she said. “Luckily, I crawled out of the seat belt and opened the passenger door and was able to get out of the truck before it was fully submerged in water.”

Barr then had to make it out of the canal in pitch black darkness.

“Once I got out, I kind of sank a little bit. I swam and reached for the branches and pulled myself out of the water,” she said.

A nearby gas station clerk heard the loud noise, ran outside and called police.

Once MDFR units arrived, dive crews quickly jumped into the canal to make sure no one else was in the water.

They found the vehicle, but thankfully no other victims.

As for Barr, she said she’s just thankful to be alive to share what happened.

“I’m blessed and highly favored. It’s the only thing I can say,” she said. “I’m protected. God has His wings wrapped around me. I could have died.”

As of Sunday night, Miami-Dade Police have not provided further details about this incident.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.