Truck fire on I-95 in North Miami leads to lane closures; 1 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a pickup truck caught fire on Interstate 95 in North Miami, leading to lane closures and traffic backups.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said the impact caused the white pickup truck to ignite and become fully engulfed in flames.

As of 6 p.m., only two lanes were open to traffic, but officials expect the rest to reopen to traffic within the hour.

Paramedics have transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition, but officials said it is not a trauma alert.

