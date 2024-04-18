SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck driver was injured after a bad crash led its 18-wheeler to overturn onto a median on the Don Shula Expressway, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the crash where an overturned tractor trailer appeared to have crashed into the barrier and ended up on the median of the highway. This happened near the northbound Killian Parkway exit.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda sedan lost control and collided into the semi-truck. The 18-wheeler subsequently lost control and collided with the median guardrail, causing it to overturn. It is unclear whether the other driver was injured.

The semi-truck driver was removed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and transported to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Drivers were stuck in standstill traffic during the incident as crews worked to upright the tractor-trailer. One lane of traffic was open for drivers but all lanes have since reopened.

