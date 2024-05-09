SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A quick-thinking truck driver averted a potential disaster by moving his burning vehicle away from a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 200th Street. The driver, who was refueling his truck with diesel at the time, noticed the semi-truck catch fire. He immediately drove the truck to a safer location around the corner on Southwest 200th Street, away from the gas pumps.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. The driver sustained minor burns in the process but declined transportation to the hospital.

Video footage captured the big rig engulfed in flamed and fire crews working to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue departments.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.