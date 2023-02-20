MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck went up in flames in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 40th Street, just after 3 p.m., Sunday.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed on the road way.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade showed firefighters moments before they doused the truck with water.

They were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

