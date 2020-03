MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck carrying an oversized load got stuck under the I-395 overpass in Miami.

The incident occurred near Northeast 11th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the truck blocked at least one lane of traffic.

The truck has been removed, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.