MIAMI (WSVN) - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Central West Coast of Florida all the way south to the Keys.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward & parts of the FL Keys until further notice. FLOOD WATCH for SoFla starts tonight until Sunday AM. pic.twitter.com/drD2V4T4es — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) June 2, 2022

This comes as forecasters watch the formation of a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday.

The specific areas affected according to the National Weather Service are as follows:

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the watch area within 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.