ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Tropical storm warnings were posted Friday morning for Florida, parts of Cuba and the NW Bahamas, as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin.

5 AM FORECAST CONE- Potential Storm #1 forecast to become a tropical storm this afternoon. It will move across the Southern & Central portions of Florida on Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/E4hIJ2VgY4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2022

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts, and was moving northeast at 6 mph. It was located 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers Beach.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in places in South Florida from this storm, which is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. Still, flooding is likely and winds could be somewhat strong.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm sometime Friday, which means higher winds but not at hurricane levels.

“Heavy rains will begin to affect South Florida and the Keys Friday and continue through Saturday,” the Hurricane Center said in an online post. Also predicted is storm surge and flooding, the severity of which depends on the timing of tides.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

As a Pacific storm, Hurricane Agatha caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 11 people and left 20 missing in Mexico, officials said. It caused rivers to overflow their banks and swept away people in homes, while other victims were buried under mud and rocks.

This storm is now headed towards Florida.

Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season since 1949. Climate scientists say tropical systems will become more powerful and destructive because of global warming.

