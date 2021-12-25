SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials gave away thousands of at-home COVID-19 testing kits at Tropical Park on Christmas Day.

With Florida seeing a record shattering surge since the start of the pandemic, officials are now trying to make it easier for people by doing it themselves at home.

Lines began forming at Tropical Park a few hours before opening. It was also busy on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours.

“You have to keep doing it to make sure you don’t get exposed, and if you think you have it, then you have the test,” said one woman.

Five library locations locations began distributing at-home testing kits, Friday. Only three kits were allowed per household.

A total of 12,500 testing kits were handed out to residents.

“This is wonderful,” said one man. “Especially since they’re so hard to get anywhere, you know.”

“Thank you,” said one man. “We definitely need it.”

If you didn’t grab an at-home test kit on Friday, county officials will be handing out more beginning Monday. They will be offering them at 27 libraries.

“We should have around another 20,000 on Monday, possibly more to start distributing again,” said Ray Baker of the Miami-Dade Public Library System.

To snag a quick test, you can also go to South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College.

Testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

