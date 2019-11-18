Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A triple shooting has left one man dead and two others injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northwest 116th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 11 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured several emergency vehicles blocking the road.

Detectives said there was a gathering at a house in the area when shots rang out.

Those who were inside of the home returned fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported three victims to the hospital.

“The 20-year-old, unfortunately, is deceased. He succumbed to his injuries due to the gunshot wounds,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm while a 13-year-old was shot in the head.

“The 13-year-old is in the hospital, in ICU, in critical but stable condition,” said Zabaleta.

The 21-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

Police continue to investigate but believe there were three subjects involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

