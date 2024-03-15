WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University held a touching tribute on its main campus in West Miami-Dade, honoring the victims of a deadly bridge collapse six years ago.

Family members, students and staff gathered to pay tribute to the six individuals who lost their lives when the Southwest 8th Street pedestrian bridge, under construction, collapsed in 2018.

Orlando Duran, father of Alexa Duran, one of the victims, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and attention shown at the event.

“My daughter wanted to be a lawyer, she was in the college of political science,” Duran said. “She would have been in law school now. I would have made sure she was.”

FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell reflected on the devastation felt on campus at the time of the collapse.

“So we were all devastated. No one anticipated this. It’s a tragedy for sure,” said Jessell.

Despite the ongoing grief, the Duran family finds solace in having a place to remember Alexa’s love.

“We wanted the statue of Alexa, a place where we can come on special dates like her birthday and including this one too to remember things,” Duran said.

The statue is surrounded by five pillars, which represent the other victims: Alberto Arias, 53, Brandon Brownfield, 39, Navaro Brown, 37, 18, Rolando Fraga, 60, and his partner Oswaldo Gonzalez, 57. A plaque located near the statue commemorates their lives.

Construction of a new bridge is set to begin this year, with completion expected in 2026. The new bridge will feature a plaque bearing the names of all the victims.

