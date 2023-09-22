MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for a man accused of being a lookout outside a South Florida banquet hall during a shooting continued on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Davonte Barnes is facing three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

According to prosecutors, Barnes admitted to being a lookout during the shooting at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Northwest Miami-Dade back in 2021.

Barnes’ attorneys argued that he admitted what investigators wanted him to.

