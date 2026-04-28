MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for a Florida teenager accused of killing his stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship has been set.

A judge on Tuesday said the start of the trial for 16-year-old Timothy Hudson will begin on June 1 at 9 a.m.

According to police, Hudson killed stepsister Anna Kepner while aboard the cruise ship last November. Kepner’s body was found under a bed in a room that she was sharing with Hudson.

Medical examiners declared that the 18-year-old died from mechanical asphyxiation.

Hudson is being charged as an adult with murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

He has since pleaded not guilty.

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