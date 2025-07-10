MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial date for a real estate broker arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl during a boating accident has been reset.

George Pino was charged with vessel homicide in a boat crash that killed Lucy Fernandez nearly three years ago.

The trial has been set for April or May 2026 after attorneys asked for more time to take witness statements.

The death of Lucy sparked the Florida state legislature to pass “Lucy’s Law,” which enhances penalties for reckless boating violations.

