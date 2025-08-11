MIAMI (WSVN) - Trial has begun for a Li’l Abner resident who says she was roughed up by police during her arrest.

Vivian Hernandez appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Monday.

She faces three misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct after she was arrested back in December while trying to pay her rent, despite an eviction notice.

In court, her attorney, David Winker, asked for a trial because he says her arrest should’ve never happened.

“She feels like it’s something worth standing up for, and is willing to go to trial to try to show her side of the story, which is ‘I didn’t do anything wrong, I shouldn’t have been arrested,’ and we’re gonna go to trial,” said Winker.

If convicted on the charges, she could spend a year in jail.

Hernandez and other residents are part of a class action lawsuit fighting the eviction as the property is set for redevelopment.

