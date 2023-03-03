MIAMI (WSVN) - The first of five trials for Miami Beach Police officers accused of a rough arrest in the lobby of a hotel got underway in a Miami courtroom.

The accused officers face felony battery charges.

The trial for Miami Beach Police Officer Kevin Perez began on Thursday.

The man Perez is accused of roughing up is Dalonta Crudup. His testimony was cut short for the day due to technical issues.

According to police, Crudup hit an officer with his scooter back in July 2021.

Investigators said Crudup then ran into the Royal Palm South Beach Miami Hotel, located along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue, and head straight for the elevator.

Surveillance cameras captured what happened next. Officers were seen apprehending and handcuffing Crudup.

Withing minutes more than a dozen officers responded to the hotel and surrounded Crudup. It appears he’s kicked and punched over and over again.

Prosecutors said the kicks were from Officer Perez.

The first officer who responded to the incident testified on Thursday. He told the court what he witnessed his fellow officer do.

“Did there come a time when you stood up and saw Sgt. Perez kicking Mr. Crudup?” a prosecutor asked.

I saw him deliver a kick towards him, yes,” said the officer.

Perez’s trial is scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. on Friday.

