OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was hit by a Trai-Rail train in Opa-locka, but the two passengers involved were not injured, police said.

7News cameras captured the mangled gray Honda Accord involved in the wreck that took place near the intersection of Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Cameras also showed the train stopped in the tracks near the car.

According to Opa-Locka Police, the passengers were stuck in traffic and unable to get out of the train’s path. Fortunately, they were able to jump out before impact.

The impact shattered the Accord’s windows and caused the airbags to deploy.

A 7News crew spotted some people standing near the car and using their cellphones, but it;s unclear whether or not they were the occupants involved.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Officers temporarly shut down roadways near the scene of the crash, but they have since reopened them to traffic.

