MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people traveling inside a three-wheeler narrowly escaped an oncoming train in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of North Miami Avenue and 20th Street on Monday afternoon.

Tri-Rail spokesperson said an express train was heading northbound when the crash occurred. The two people jumped out of the vehicle moments before the train made impact.

No injuries were reported.

The train has since been allowed to go on as it did not sustain any major damage.

