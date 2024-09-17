OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble on the tracks in Opa-locka as a car and a Tri-Rail train collide.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash in the area of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Opa-locka, around 8:45 p.m., Monday.

A Tri-Rail train was heading southbound when it hit a car.

Authorities said there was a person inside the vehicle but they were not hurt.

Police are still on the scene and the car is off the tracks, with significant damage to the rear of the car.

The train is currently out of service as of Monday night.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.