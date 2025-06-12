OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train clipped the back of a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the tracks in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike, at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, a southbound train struck the transit bus.

Paramedics are treating several passengers on the bus for minor injuries and are assessing passengers on the Tri-Rail.

Officials have not provided further details about this crash, as they continue to gather information about the incident.

