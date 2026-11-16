OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person to a local hospital after a Tri-Rail train clipped a tow truck in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a damaged truck and the train stopped on the tracks.

According to Tri-Rail officials, the bed of the tow truck was clipped by the train. The truck driver did not suffer any injuries while the conductor of the train was treated by paramedics.

While both directions on Northwest 22nd Avenue remain blocked at this time, train officials said one of the tracks will re-open soon and buses will be available for passengers in case trains cannot proceed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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