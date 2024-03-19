MIAMI (WSVN) - Tri-Rail announced that a late-night train service will be available for riders starting this week for the upcoming Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park.

An additional northbound train will depart from MiamiCentral Station at 1 a.m. following the Friday and Saturday concerts and at 11 p.m. after Sunday’s performance.

“With our new service into downtown Miami, we are happy to align with Ultra Music Festival as a great transportation option for thousands of eventgoers,” said South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Executive Director David Dech. “We encourage Ultra fans to leave the driving to us to save on gas and avoid the anticipated traffic.”

Concert attendees can access the festival by connecting with Tri-Rail, which now operates to and from MiamiCentral Station. Passengers can then easily connect to the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Metromover Station just outside its doors, or walk a few blocks to Bayfront Park.

Regular weekday fares will apply on Friday, with round-trip zoned fares ranging from $5 to $17.50. However, Tri-Rail weekend fares will be just $5 on Saturday and Sunday.

