NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The engine of a northbound Tri-Rail train caught fire as it approached the Golden Glades Station in North Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video sent in by a passenger captured the burning engine and a firefighter at the scene.

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, the train was the last northbound train of the night.

Officials said all passengers were evacuated safely and were able to board another train.

No injuries have been reported.

