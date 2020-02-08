Trayvon Martin, gun violence victims remembered at peace walk in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community pounded the pavement in Northeast Miami-Dade as they remembered Trayvon Martin.

Participants at the Eighth Annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk gathered at Ives Estates Park, located in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue and 209th Street in Northeast Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

The crowd walked in an effort to bring the community together, as well as commemorate Martin and others who were killed due to gun violence and discrimination.

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, was also in attendance at the event, which was organized by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

