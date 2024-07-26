NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some summer campers are learning about the important lesson that money matters.

OneUnited Bank on Thursday hosted a youth financial literacy event for the Trayvon Martin Foundation STEM summer campers in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The kids and teens were taught about being responsible with money.

The event is an opportunity for the campers to gain financial skills that will help them throughout their lives.

“The reason why I like to come here is because my son is on the side of this building on the mural, and it’s important that we let our kids understand, we don’t just think it’s all about sports and all about playing, we want them to understand and be educated about money as well,” said Sybrina Fulton, founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also in attendance, as she and Fulton share the organization’s mission to support economic empowerment in urban communities.

